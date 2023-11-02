BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Nov 02, 2023
Pakistan

IK urges legal fraternity to start ‘rights movement’

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that Pakistan stands at the crossroads and urged the legal fraternity to start a movement for upholding the rights of people, their fundamental right to vote to choose their leaders and to define their future themselves.

The PTI chairman, in his ‘message to the nation’ released to media by the party’s media office, stated: “It is the fiduciary duty of the judiciary and the lawyers to protect the Constitution, upon which rests the progress of our nation.”

“Therefore, the legal fraternity must start and lead a movement for upholding the rights of the people of Pakistan, foremost their fundamental right to vote, to choose their leaders and to define their future themselves,” said the PTI’s jailed chairman, adding that whom they choose as their leader is secondary, but they must be given their basic and fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution to choose their representatives.

“Pakistan stands at the crossroads; it is a critical juncture where we are watching the steady destruction and dismantling of our justice system. We must, therefore, act immediately if we are to prevent its complete collapse,” he said.

He further stated: “If we do not fight for justice and stand behind our judges, we will not be able to establish Constitutional supremacy in this country or stand up against this rule of might, where only the fittest and the richest survive.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

