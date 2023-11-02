NESPAK awarded project of Smart Education City in Malir

LAHORE: NESPAK has been awarded a prestigious consultancy services project for the feasibility study and design of Pakistan’s first Smart Education City in District Malir, Karachi by the Board of Investment, Government of Sindh; it was stated by Zargham Eshaq Khan, MD NESPAK here on Wednesday.
This pioneering initiative is based on advanced Smart & Safe City concepts. The primary objective of the project is to establish governance processes that leverage technology and digital systems to manage city-wide resources in real-time through the Command & Control Centre. All systems will be interconnected using fast, reliable, and secure GPON.
The key systems integrated into this project encompass seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, intelligent access control for the Command & Control Centre building, video surveillance, under-vehicle surveillance, automated number plate and face recognition, smart parking, smart waste bins, traffic management, variable message signs, public address, solar power, EV charging stations, visitors management, GPON service, BMS/PSIM, air quality monitoring, temperature monitoring, humidity monitoring, access control for paid parking, baggage scanning, Command & Control Center operations, and SCADA systems related to storm water, sewerage water, and water consumption.
This endeavor is a groundbreaking initiative in Pakistan, and the city will be named the Smart Education City. The project is being executed by the New Ventures Division of NESPAK.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments