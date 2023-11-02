BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
NESPAK awarded project of Smart Education City in Malir

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: NESPAK has been awarded a prestigious consultancy services project for the feasibility study and design of Pakistan’s first Smart Education City in District Malir, Karachi by the Board of Investment, Government of Sindh; it was stated by Zargham Eshaq Khan, MD NESPAK here on Wednesday.

This pioneering initiative is based on advanced Smart & Safe City concepts. The primary objective of the project is to establish governance processes that leverage technology and digital systems to manage city-wide resources in real-time through the Command & Control Centre. All systems will be interconnected using fast, reliable, and secure GPON.

The key systems integrated into this project encompass seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, intelligent access control for the Command & Control Centre building, video surveillance, under-vehicle surveillance, automated number plate and face recognition, smart parking, smart waste bins, traffic management, variable message signs, public address, solar power, EV charging stations, visitors management, GPON service, BMS/PSIM, air quality monitoring, temperature monitoring, humidity monitoring, access control for paid parking, baggage scanning, Command & Control Center operations, and SCADA systems related to storm water, sewerage water, and water consumption.

This endeavor is a groundbreaking initiative in Pakistan, and the city will be named the Smart Education City. The project is being executed by the New Ventures Division of NESPAK.

