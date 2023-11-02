BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
World

Ukraine needs new military capabilities as war moves to attritional fighting: army chief

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 12:11am

KYIV: Ukraine's commander-in-chief said on Wednesday the war with Russia was moving to a new stage of positional warfare involving static and attritional fighting, a phase he warned could benefit Moscow and allow it to rebuild its military power.

In an article for The Economist, top general Valery Zaluzhnyi said the Ukrainian army needed key new military capabilities and technology, including air power, to break out of that kind of war.

Zelensky says ‘war’ coming to Russia after Moscow drone attack

He also called for Ukraine to build up its army reserves and expand the categories of Ukrainian citizens who can be called up for training or to be mobilised.

RUssia Ukraine war Ukrainian army Valery Zaluzhnyi

