BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FABL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
HBL 95.45 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.02%)
HUBC 104.06 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.53%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.51%)
PIBTL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
PIOC 104.74 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.3%)
PPL 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
PRL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.58%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 51.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.5%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.08%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (4.44%)
UNITY 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,339 Increased By 51.2 (0.97%)
BR30 18,512 Increased By 249.5 (1.37%)
KSE100 52,368 Increased By 447.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,920 Increased By 138 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh’s main opposition to boycott vote if Hasina stays put

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 12:53pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s main opposition party will boycott the next general election if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not make way for a neutral government to conduct the poll, two party leaders said, amid a crackdown on opposition politicians and deadly protests.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), whose top leadership is either jailed or in exile, is betting that if Hasina does not resign and allow in a caretaker government, boycotting the January election will de-legitimise any win for her and possibly invite international sanctions, one of the leaders said.

It boycotted the 2014 election too but participated in 2018.

The United States, the top buyer of Bangladeshi garments, said in May it was implementing a policy allowing for the restriction of visas to Bangladeshis who undermine the democratic election process in the country of nearly 170 million people.

“BNP and the opposition political parties will not go to a fake election,” Abdul Moyeen Khan, a former minister and member of the BNP’s highest policy-making body, told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We will not legitimise a fake election this government intends to conduct by participating in it.”

Fresh clashes as Bangladesh garment workers protest low wage

Zahir Uddin Swapon, a former BNP lawmaker, said Hasina’s government would be answerable to Western governments if she failed to resign and allow a free and fair election contested by all parties.

Hasina, seeking her fourth straight five-year term in office, has repeatedly ruled out handing power to a caretaker government and accused the BNP of “terrorism and hooliganism”.

“Elections will happen like it happens in countries such as Canada and India … like it happened in 2018 in Bangladesh,” she told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Routine government work will not stop.”

Rights group Amnesty International has accused the government of widespread arrests of opposition members, especially after huge anti-government protests at the weekend, in a bid to intimidate them ahead of the elections.

“The intensified crackdown on opposition party leaders and protesters over the weekend signals an attempt at a complete clamp-down on dissent,” said Yasasmin Kaviratne, Amnesty’s regional campaigner for South Asia.

The BNP said police have arrested nearly 2,300 of its activists since the Oct. 28 protest demanding Hasina’s resignation and more than half a dozen party activists have been killed.

Two of them died on Tuesday as the BNP organised a three-day blockade.

Police say some of the arrests are linked to the death of a policeman in protests on Saturday.

“We are arresting those who were involved in the killing, arson and vandalism,” said a senior police official, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Hasina’s main rival and two-time premier, BNP leader Khaleda Zia, is effectively under house arrest for what her party calls trumped-up corruption charges.

Her son and BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, is in exile after several charges against him that he denies.

Shakil Ahmed, an assistant professor at Jahangirnagar University in Dhaka, said street violence had become “regular in Bangladesh during the transfer of power”.

“Nevertheless, peace is possible,” he said. “Civil society organisations could play an important role in it.”

Bangladesh Amnesty International Bangladesh Nationalist Party Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Khaleda Zia Bangladeshi garments

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh’s main opposition to boycott vote if Hasina stays put

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’

104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Automakers in Pakistan announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes bite

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Supreme Court says it wants to know name of ‘mastermind’ behind Faizabad sit-in

Govt appears confident ahead of SBA talks

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Read more stories