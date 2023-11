HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Wednesday morning, in line with gains across Asian markets following a positive lead from Wall Street ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.16 percent, or 26.92 points, to 17,139.40.

Hong Kong stocks down at open

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.64 percent, or 19.41 points, to 3,038.18, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.22 percent, or 4.20 points, to 1,878.71.