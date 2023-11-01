BAFL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.3%)
DFML 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 95.66 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.24%)
HUBC 103.60 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.08%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.47%)
OGDC 102.64 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.13%)
PAEL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.06%)
PPL 82.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.91%)
PRL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.54%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SSGC 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.67%)
UNITY 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,340 Increased By 52.8 (1%)
BR30 18,499 Increased By 236.7 (1.3%)
KSE100 52,375 Increased By 454.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 17,924 Increased By 141.7 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea exports snap year-long downturn, recovery in China demand slow

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 10:30am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SEOUL: South Korea’s exports in October rose in annual terms for the first time in 13 months, as shipments to the United States were robust while the weakness in China demand eased slowly.

Overseas sales last month by Asia’s fourth-largest economy rose 5.1% year-on-year to $55.09 billion, trade data showed on Wednesday.

That, however, was weaker than a median 5.5% gain tipped in a Reuters survey of economists.

It swung from a 4.4% fall the previous month and marked the first year-on-year increase since September 2022.

By destination, exports to the United States gained 17.3%, the most since May 2022, while China-bound shipments fell 9.5%, the least in 13 months.

Exports of cars rose 19.8%, extending gains to a 16th straight month, while petroleum products also jumped 18.0%, after seven straight months of decline.

US, South Korean warplanes kick off joint air drills

Semiconductor shipments fell for the 15th consecutive month, but the 3.1% drop in October was the smallest in the streak.

“Semiconductors, with their prices having bottomed out, are leading the recovery of exports, while China-bound exports are also improving slowly,” said Lee Jeong-hoon, an analyst at Eugene Investment Securities.

“It is difficult to say China’s economy is strong and there is uncertainty over demand in other major countries next year, but for the time being, exports will likely continue to recover,” he said.

Trade Minister Bang Moon-kyu said after the data release the government would make a big push to ensure exports continue to improve through the end of the year, adding it would thoroughly manage risks such as the Israel-Hamas conflict and China’s restrictions on graphite exports.

In October, South Korea’s factory activity contracted for the 16th straight month, but the decline in new export orders softened, another survey showed on Wednesday.

Still, demand in China was muted, according to the survey.

In China, manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in October, raising questions over the state of the country’s fragile economic recovery at the start of the fourth quarter.

South Korea’s imports fell 9.7% to $53.46 billion in October, narrower than the 16.5% drop in the previous month but deeper than a 4.3% decline expected by economists.

As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of $1.64 billion in October, in contrast to economists’ forecasts for a deficit.

south korea South Korean won South Korea's exports South Korean economy

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea exports snap year-long downturn, recovery in China demand slow

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Faysal Bank Limited

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Read more stories