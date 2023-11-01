Zardari says he persuaded Nawaz to come back

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari says he asked Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to come back to Pakistan.

Speaking to a women’s delegation led by PPP Sindh chapter president Shagufta Jammani, he said women would play an important role in the next general election. The party workers should be ready for the elections. He said politics was the right of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

The former president claimed that he was the first to ask Nawaz Sharif to come back to his homeland.