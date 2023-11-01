BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By 55.5 (1.06%)
BR30 18,262 Increased By 121.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-11-01

Caretaker setup deserves praise

Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

The talks between the government and an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

It is quite heartening to note that the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is optimistic or upbeat about the success of talks which would ultimately lead to the release of another tranche by the Fund.

The caretaker setup appear to have derived its confidence from the results of certain steps that it has taken in recent weeks such as an effective and meaningful crackdown on smuggling and illicit currency trade in particular.

The government-army efforts have arrested the slide of a beleaguered Pakistani rupee, instilling a sense of optimism among people, including investors and traders, across the entire spectrum of economy.

It is important to note that the prime minister has claimed that the action taken against smuggling, especially under the Afghan Transit Trade, has boosted the morale of businesspeople in the country. That local industry has again begun to register increased output because of recent government actions is a fact.

In my view, the governments that have preceded the current interim government, which is interim insofar as its mandate is concerned, were either complacent or complicit towards the growing challenge of smuggling of goods and currency.

The gains made by the current setup must not be squandered at the altar of political exigencies by the next elected government or all the governments in future. The economic team led by Dr Shahmshad Akhtar is expected to lay the groundwork for the required policymaking processes in near future.

Ahmad Raza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF smuggling Afghan Transit Trade IMF and Pakistan Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Dr Shahmshad Akhtar

Comments

1000 characters

Caretaker setup deserves praise

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Undocumented immigrants expulsion starts Thursday

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

NAB cases: SC bars ACs from giving final verdicts

Punjab and KPK budgets: Fresh approvals constitute violation of Constitution: PPP

Read more stories