JS Bank participates in global Pinktober campaign

KARACHI: Reiterating its commitment to social responsibility, JS Bank participated in Global Pinktober Month, dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

The month began with awareness activities designed to communicate essential knowledge about breast cancer, its risk factors, and the role of early diagnosis to internal and external audiences through multiple platforms, including digital and social media channels. “We’re not just a bank; we’re a community. And in our community, we look out for each other,” said Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank.

