BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By 55.5 (1.06%)
BR30 18,262 Increased By 121.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-01

Asian FX fall as US rate worries

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

BENGALURU: Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger greenback ahead of the US central bank’s policy meeting, and as data showed an unexpected decline in Chinese manufacturing activity.

The Thai baht, which led the losses among currencies, was down 0.7% at 36.135 per dollar by 0622 GMT.

An upsurge in oil prices due to the conflict in the Middle East has fuelled inflationary pressures in net-oil importing economies like Thailand, Indonesia and India, while adding to their import bills.

Data also showed Thailand’s manufacturing output fell at a higher-than-expected annual rate of 6.06%, weighed by weak exports amid a slowdown in the global economy.

Shares in Thailand fell 1.1%, set for their second consecutive monthly drop.

Shanghai’s benchmark index also declined, slipping 0.1%, while the yuan eased 0.1%.

China’s official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in October from 50.2 in September, dipping back below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion and consistent with only very slow overall economic growth.

The data, which is a discouraging reading for China’s Asian trading partners, continues to point towards “subdued growth conditions in the world’s second largest economy,” analysts at IG Asia said.

“The data may dent hopes of a more sustained recovery, given previous upside surprise in September’s numbers, and likely add to calls for more policy support to support the economy,” they added.

Investors will now look towards the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting outcome on Wednesday, which could set the tone for markets globally.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, measuring the greenback’s strength against six major rivals, strengthened 0.2% to 106.299, putting a dampener on regional currency markets.

Oil prices Asian currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX fall as US rate worries

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Undocumented immigrants expulsion starts Thursday

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

NAB cases: SC bars ACs from giving final verdicts

Punjab and KPK budgets: Fresh approvals constitute violation of Constitution: PPP

Read more stories