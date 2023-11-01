BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
ATC extends bails of Umar, others

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bails of PTI former secretary general Asad Umar and former prime minister Imran Khan’s sisters Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan till November in 22 multiple cases of May 9 riots.

Earlier, they appeared before the court and the investigating officer (IO) sought their custody, claiming that they had not joined the investigation.

PTI’s leaders’ counsel said the IO was misleading the court. He said the petitioners found the IO absent from his office whenever they visited him.

He asked the court to determine a day and time for the petitioners to join the investigation.

The counsel further asked the court to order the IO to furnish the prosecution’s allegations to the petitioners.

The court asked the IO and the petitioner to decide a time with mutual convenience so that the investigation could be completed.

The bail petitions were filed in cases including attacks on the Corps Commander House, Askari Tower in Gulberg, torching of PML-N offices in Model Town and a container near Kalma Chowk.

Talking to the reporters, Asad Umar expressed his commitment with the PTI.

The PTI’s former secretary said he had invitation from Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), launched by Jahangir Khan Tareen.

“However, I wished them best of luck in their politics,” Asad said.

