BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ronaldo convinced me to move to Al-Nassr, says Telles

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 07:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A chat with Cristiano Ronaldo helped convince Brazilian full back Alex Telles to leave Manchester United and join up with the Portuguese star at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Telles, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, signed a contract until 2025 with Al-Nassr in July.

When Al-Nassr talked to me the first time, I sent a massage to Cristiano and his answer was to come (join him),“ Telles said in an interview posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Of course, Cristiano continues to develop and his experience increases every day.

“Watch the number of goals he scores. I will be biased when I talk about him because of the records he broke, and I was lucky to play with him at Manchester United and then Al-Nassr.

“(Ronaldo) is still a decisive player and a great leader who always takes responsibility in the dressing room, helps everyone and creates a good atmosphere.”

Al-Nassr are second in the league table with 25 points, four adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Alex Telles Saudi Pro League

Comments

1000 characters

Ronaldo convinced me to move to Al-Nassr, says Telles

KSE-100 ends 437 points higher, but shy of 52,000

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets to keep World Cup hopes alive

Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Inter-bank: rupee records seventh straight decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM Kakar says CPEC offers 'century's opportunity' for economic growth

Ministry of Finance projects inflation at 27%-29% for October

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

Read more stories