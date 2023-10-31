BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Oct 31, 2023
Life & Style

Meg Ryan returns to romantic comedies as star, writer and director

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 06:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Meg Ryan, the actor who charmed audiences in ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘You’ve Got Mail,’ is returning to the big screen in a romantic comedy she also wrote, directed and produced.

Eight years after her last Hollywood film, Ryan stars in ‘What Happens Later’ as Willa, a woman who reunites with a former partner (‘X-Files’ star David Duchovny) when they are both snowed in at an airport.

Ryan said she spent three years working to bring the project to the screen. It premieres in theaters on Friday.

“It takes me a long time to do anything,” she said in an interview, “so three of the eight years were just labor on this.”

Hollywood strikes to dampen Big Media’s holiday expectations

‘What Happens Later’ is among several films from independent production companies to receive waivers from the SAG-AFTRA actors union, meaning the actors were free to speak about the movie despite the ongoing strike.

Duchovny praised Ryan’s work in all of her different roles on the film.

“Meg wears that responsibility really lightly, which is nice,” he said. “You never got the sense that she was overwhelmed or feeling the pressure, which I’m sure she was from time to time.”

Hollywood SAG AFTRA Meg Ryan

