Hijab-wearing woman shot by police in Paris metro, condition critical

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:05pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Police shot and critically wounded a hijab-wearing woman in a Paris metro station on Tuesday morning, local media said, after commuters reported her behaving in a threatening manner.

“Out of fear for their own safety, police agents used their weapons,” a police spokesperson told Reuters. The spokesperson could not say what in the “fully-veiled” woman’s behaviour at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France station had prompted the officers to shoot her.

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

The fire service, which provided emergency care for the woman, said she was struck by a bullet to her abdomen. She was transferred to a nearby hospital, a fire brigade spokesperson said.

Broadcaster BFM TV and daily newspaper Le Parisien earlier cited police sources as saying the woman’s behaviour indicated a possible “terrorist” motivation.

The metro station had been evacuated, police said.

