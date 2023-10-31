Veteran director Hassan Askari passes away in Lahore

Veteran Pakistani film director Hassan Askari passed away in Lahore on Monday at the age of 78.

Askari was suffering from cancer and breathed his last at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

Secretary Information and Culture Danyal Gilani posted a condolence message on X.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary film, producer, writer and director Muhammad Hassan Askari. His contribution to Urdu and Punjabi cinema like ‘Salakhain’, ‘Wehshi Jutt’ and many more will be remembered.”

Askari began his career as an assistant director to Kaifi with whom he directed movies such as ‘Chan Makhna’ (1968) and ‘Sajan Piyara’ (1968).

Over the course of his career, Askari directed about 60 Punjabi and Urdu movies and produced 10 of them. As a director, his first film was ‘Khoon Paseena’ starring Firdous, Mazhar Shah and Agha Talish.

Askari was also awarded the Pride of Performance award, and was the first to introduce actor Sultan Rahi in the icnonic character of Maula Jatt. ‘Wehshi Jatt’ was released in 1975 – years before the first iteration of ‘Maula Jatt’.

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ crosses Rs2bn at worldwide box office

His portfolio of films include,‘Toofan’, ‘Salakhain’, ‘Doorian’, ‘Sher Dil’, ‘Putar Jagay Da’, ‘Dil Kisi Ka Dost Nahi’, ‘Qanoon’ and ‘Kinara’, among others.

Askari is survived by his wife, daughter and son.