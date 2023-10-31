BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.07%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
DGKC 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
HBL 93.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 101.49 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.54%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
MLCF 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
OGDC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
PAEL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.52%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.63%)
PIOC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.52%)
PPL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.88%)
PRL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.51%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.23%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TRG 69.66 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-7.14%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.65%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada bans WeChat and Kaspersky on government phones

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2023 01:46pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

OTTAWA: Canada on Monday banned popular Chinese messaging app WeChat and Russian platform Kaspersky from government smartphones and other mobile devices, citing privacy and security risks.

The suite of applications would be immediately removed from government-issued devices and users will be blocked from downloading them in the future, said a statement.

Treasury Board President Anita Anand, who oversees Canada’s federal public service, said the nation’s chief information officer determined the apps “present an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.”

No breaches have been detected but the platforms’ data collection methods on mobile devices, she added, “provide considerable access to the device’s contents.”

“The decision to remove and block the WeChat and the Kaspersky applications was made to ensure that government of Canada networks and data remain secure and protected and are in line with the approach of our international partners,” Anand concluded.

Beijing said on Tuesday that Canada’s decision had been taken “without any actual evidence.”

“The Canadian government has issued a ban targeting Chinese companies under the guise of maintaining data security,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

“China firmly opposes this,” he added.

Tencent claims new AI chat bot skills comparable to ChatGPT

The move comes after Ottawa in February also banned TikTok – a platform owned by ByteDance in China – on government devices.

Oracle last year was tapped to store all TikTok data from US users after President Joe Biden revoked his predecessor Donald Trump’s executive orders seeking to ban TikTok and WeChat from US markets on national security concerns.

Relations between Ottawa and Beijing – already strained over tit-for-tat detentions of a Huawei senior executive and two Canadian nationals in December 2018 – hit a new low earlier this year.

Ottawa accused Beijing of meddling in Canadian elections and the attempted intimidation of MPs that led to the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat in May.

Last week, the Canadian government warned of a “Spamouflage” disinformation campaign linked to China that used waves of online posts and deepfake videos manipulated to try to disparage and discredit Canadian lawmakers, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A public inquiry into foreign interference accusations – which China has rejected – kicked off in September.

Canada TikTok ByteDance WeChat US president Joe Biden Russian platform Kaspersky

Comments

1000 characters

Canada bans WeChat and Kaspersky on government phones

Intra-day update: KSE-100 loses steam after crossing 52,000 level

Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Bangladesh bat against Pakistan in clash of fading World Cup dreams

Gas tariffs increased

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

Read more stories