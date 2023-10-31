BAFL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
Oct 31, 2023
Drones target Iraq’s Ain al-Asad airbase, no casualties, damage

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 12:50pm
ANBAR: Two armed drones targeted Iraq’s Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces and other international forces in western Iraq, a security source and a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The attack in the early hours of Tuesday, did not cause casualties or damage, the sources said.

There has been an increase in attacks on US forces since the conflict in Israel broke out on Oct. 7 and Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target US interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel against Hamas group in Gaza.

A group called the “Islamic resistance in Iraq” has endorsed Tuesday’s attack.

Hamas says it fires on Israeli forces pressing ground assault

On Monday, f our Katyusha rockets were fired at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base but it was not clear if the attacks caused damage or casualties.

