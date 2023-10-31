BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 ends 437 points higher, but shy of 52,000

  • During intra-day trading, benchmark index had briefly crossed 52,000 level for the first time in over six years
BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2023 Updated October 31, 2023 06:18pm

Bullish sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 437 points during trading on Tuesday.

Earlier during the day, the benchmark index crossed the 52,000 level after over six years before succumbing to some profit-taking.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 51,920.27, up by 437.34 points or 0.85%.

“The index crossed 52,000 level after 30 May 2017,” said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited in a note earlier in the day.

Experts said investors rejoiced over improved corporate profitability, and the government’s decision to raise gas tariffs, which is expected to boost the profitability of the energy sector.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among the index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and technology & communication sectors trading in green.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index had soared by over 1% to settle at 51,482.93, up by 539.09 points.

On the same day, the federal government approved an increase in the price of natural gas for different categories of consumers as advised by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority with effect from November 1, 2023.

Additionally, the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%.

According to a report by Arif Habib Limited, the KSE-100 remained the world’s third best-performing market in the month of October.

“The expectation of peaking inflation and interest rates alongside the completion of almost all of the targets for IMF 1st review fuelled the momentum at the onset of the month,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee lost value for the seventh successive session against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.18% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency settled at 281.47, a decrease of Re0.52.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 455.33 million from 286.6 million a session before.

The value of shares increased to Rs15.6 billion from Rs11.4 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 71.2 million shares, followed by Pak Refinery with 51.5 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 22.6 million shares.

Shares of 357 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 188 registered an increase, 147 recorded a fall, while 22 remained unchanged.

ECC OGRA gas prices PSX KSE100 index Pakistan stocks IMF and Pakistan PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters
Haris Oct 31, 2023 01:52pm
hey Tulukan.... how are you ? :):)
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 31, 2023 04:32pm
PKR crashing. Stocks losing steam. Exports falling. Basically hopeless
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 ends 437 points higher, but shy of 52,000

Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Inter-bank: rupee records seventh straight decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM Kakar says CPEC offers 'century's opportunity' for economic growth

Ministry of Finance projects inflation at 27%-29% for October

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Shaheen Afridi stars as Pakistan limit Bangladesh to 204 in World Cup

Read more stories