Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan announces sanctions on Hamas-related individuals, company

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 10:29am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Japan has imposed a fresh set of sanctions on individuals and a company connected to the Gaza-based Hamas group, according to a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry on Tuesday.

The sanctions consist of freezing the assets of individuals and a company that have helped fund Hamas group, and is in line with new sanctions announced by the United States government earlier this month.

UN warns of Syria danger and Israel-Hamas ‘spillover’

It is the first set of sanctions Japan has imposed on Hamas group since its deadly rampage on Oct. 7 that Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people.

Individuals including Hamas group operatives Muhammad Ahmad ’Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah and Ayman Nofal were newly added to the list of people and organisations deemed as terrorists by Japan.

Japan Japanese foreign ministry Hamas group Ayman Nofal Muhammad Ahmad ’Abd Al Dayim Nasrallah

