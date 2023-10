LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully acquired 369 kanal (46.125 acres) land for construction of a 220 KV grid station at Gujranwala.

The Land Acquisition Collector (NTDC) awarded land measuring 369 kanals under Section-11 on October 26, 2023, which is the final stage of land acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894.

The Director General (Land) NTDC was also present at the site of the future grid.

