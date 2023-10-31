‘Illegal’ seizure of foreign currency: FTO asks FBR to take action against customs officials

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Monday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take disciplinary action against Assistant Collector of Customs and inspectors at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAI) for illegal seizure of 10,000 pounds from an overseas Pakistani and humiliating international passengers.

FTO has directed FBR to immediately give training to the customs officials of the IIAI on how to talk politely with international passengers, especially overseas Pakistanis.

A landmark order of the FTO against the customs officials exposed how the overseas Pakistanis have been blackmailed, harassed and humiliated by the customs officials at the IIAI.

FTO was shocked that it is also revealed from the CCTV footage that the customs staff working at airport was without uniform. The Deptt of Customs at IIAP appears to be in absolute disarray without any administrative control whatsoever, which leads to continuous pouring in of a plethora of complaints by outgoing international passengers, regarding harassment, corruption and misbehaviour at the international departure lounge towards the passengers from Pakistan Customs staff posted at IIAP.

FTO regretted: “It is also observed that AC Customs, instead of resolving the issue, disappeared from the spot without performing his required administrative duty”.

The complaint was filed against the Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad International Airport (IIAI) Islamabad for release of illegally seized amount of 10,000 pounds and to take disciplinary action against the concerned officials of Customs Deptt at IIAI.

FTO has recommended the FBR to write to DG Civil Aviation Authority for making necessary arrangements for outgoing international passengers’ awareness regarding Customs baggage Rules and permissible amount of foreign and Pakistani currency through announcements, display on electronic screens and bill boards etc. at different prominent places, parking area and entry hall of IIAP, etc.

FTO has further directed the Member Customs (Ops) to provide reasonable number of staff to the Collectorate of Customs (IIAP), Islamabad.

DG Pakistan Customs Academy to make arrangements for educating and training the Customs staff posted at all international airports on baggage rules, foreign exchange manual, etc., and how to interact with international passengers in a polite manner and provide them information about Baggage Rules and currency limit etc.

The Chief Collector of Customs (North) was ordered to initiate a fact findings inquiry against the AC Customs (accompanied baggage) and his concerned staff and take necessary disciplinary proceedings under E& D Rules, 2020, against those found guilty.

FTO has further directed the Collector, Collectorate of Customs (IIAP) Islamabad, to make appropriate arrangement for posting and ensuring availability of staff on 24/7 basis at Customs currency counter and ASF Scanning Machines in proper Customs’ uniform.

The FBR should also ensure that CCTV cameras with recording facility are installed at all Customs counters.

Briefly, the Complainant stated that he was travelling for the UK by flight No.BA260. On the first arrival when he reached at ASF counter with his hand bag, he asked the official of ASF that he has 10,000 pounds in his pocket and where should he declare the amount, who sent him to the Customs counter.

At this counter he informed Sehrish Nazir, Inspector Customs, regarding 10,000 pounds in his pocket and told her that he wants to declare the same. She took the amount and started blaming him by shouting that “you Overseas Pakistanis are familiar with international rules/ law very well but today I will teach you the lesson about Pakistani rules/ law and your amount, i.e., 10,000 pounds will be seized/ confiscated”. Another inspector Qazi started arguments that “you have selected the day (holiday) for travel”.

Inspector Sehrish in a very ruthless way started laughing at me and said “Shah Saab now you will have to face the music,” FTO order mentioned.

Farhadullah Khan, Assistant Collector realised that his staff misbehaved/ misconducted/ misled to the complainant. Furthermore, Assistant Collector just to cover up his staff blunder directed the complainant to take a written statement from ASF representative regarding the declaration of amount in front of him. Assistant Collector then left and disappeared from the scene and Inspector Sehrish issued recovery memo with immediate effect and the complainant was forced to sign the illegal recovery memo.

FTO said that it is evident that the complainant has declared the currency at the first point of contact with the first available uniformed staff, i.e., at ASF scanning machine; however, despite of his declaration, the ASF handed him over to the Customs staff, who instead of allowing him to take along the permissible limit of currency as decided by various legal fora and recently by customs appellate tribunal (CAT), Islamabad, detained and seized the whole amount of UK pounds 10000 and submitted the seizure to the Adjudication Collectorate where two hearings have already been conducted by the Additional Collector (Adjudication), who is the authorised officer to decide this matter as per law, and this forum need not intervene in the adjudication proceedings.

However, it is established from the above narration of facts that the Customs staff disgraced the complainant and misbehaved with him which establishes unreasonable, unjust and biased approach towards the complainant, as well as, neglect, inattention, incompetence, inefficiency and ineptitude in discharge of duties and responsibilities by AC Customs (accompanied baggage) IIAP and his staff and is tantamount to maladministration under the FTO Ordinance, 2000, FTO order added.

