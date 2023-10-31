KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.482 billion and the number of lots traded at 22,888.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through Gold amounting to PKR 11.694 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.519 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 4.759 billion), Crude (PKR 2.908 billion), Silver (PKR 944.027 million), DJ (PKR 908.487 million), Platinum (PKR 596.392 million), SP500 (PKR 243.408 million), Natural Gas (PKR 119.286 million), Copper (PKR 61.036 million), Brent (PKR 48.163 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 43.181 million) and Palladium (31.636 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 40 lots of Cotton amounting to (PKR 100.601 million) were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023