BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Oct 31, 2023
Markets Print 2023-10-31

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.482 billion and the number of lots traded at 22,888.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through Gold amounting to PKR 11.694 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.519 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 4.759 billion), Crude (PKR 2.908 billion), Silver (PKR 944.027 million), DJ (PKR 908.487 million), Platinum (PKR 596.392 million), SP500 (PKR 243.408 million), Natural Gas (PKR 119.286 million), Copper (PKR 61.036 million), Brent (PKR 48.163 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 43.181 million) and Palladium (31.636 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 40 lots of Cotton amounting to (PKR 100.601 million) were traded.

Gold Copper Cotton Silver Platinum PMEX Agricultural Commodities

