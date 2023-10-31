KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 304,859 tonnes of cargo comprising 174,147 tonnes of import cargo and 130,712 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 174,147 comprised of 99,240 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,413 tonnes of Chickpeas, 14,411 tonnes of DAP, 3,619 Tons of Rapessed, 24,164 tonnes of Wheat & 31,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 130,712 comprised of 95,602 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 210 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 22,000 tonnes of Clinkers & 12,900 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8569 containers comprising of 4505 containers import and 4064 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 760 of 20’s and 1624 of 40’s loaded while 209 of 20’s and 144 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1045 of 20’s and 1024 of 40’s loaded containers while 11 of 20’s and 480 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ship namely, Ever Uranus, X-Press Salween, Pelion, Maersk Tacoma, Dalian Express and MT Shalamar berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, X-Press Cassiopeia, Hansa Europe, Sunda, Atout, KMTC Colombo and CSCL Neptune Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Amala and Rhapsody left the port on today morning, while three more ships, SSL Mumbai, Woohyun Sky and Indian Goodwill are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 81,402tonnes, comprising 78,916tonnes imports cargo and 2,486 tonnes export cargo carried in 33 Containers (0 TEUs Imports and 33 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Discovery and Nordic Basel & another ship, MSC Esthi carrying Wheat, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, 30thOctober, Meanwhile two more container ships, Maersk Atlanta and MSC Tainping are due to arrive AT Port Qasim on Tuesday, 31st October, 2023.

