Weekly meetings with Imran: Jail authority submits list of 10 lawyers in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Adiala Jail superintendent has compiled a list of ten lawyers approved by incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for a scheduled weekly meetings.

The superintendent of Adiala Jail has formally presented the list of ten lawyers in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for an authorised meeting with the PTI chief.

According to the superintendent, the chairman PTI is set to meet with the ten lawyers in jail on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week.

The list of lawyers comprises prominent legal figures such as Hamid Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Latif Khosa, Barrister Ali Zafar, ShoaibShaheen, Barrister Gohar, Burhan Muazzim, Sher Afzal Marwat, Salman Safdar, and Barrister Umair Niazi.

However, the names of senior lawyers, Babar Awan, Naeem Panjotha and Intizar Panjotha – who could always be seen in the forefront to represent PTI chief in different cases – were not mentioned in the list provided to IHC by the jail superintendent.

