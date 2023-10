KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw a sizeable fall on the local market, traders said. They dropped by Rs 1200 and Rs 1028 to Rs 212100 per tola and Rs 181842 per 10 grams, respectively.

Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs 2550 per tola and Rs 2186.21 per 10 grams. International value of silver was quoted for $23.13 per ounce.

Gold prices on the world market stood for $1992 per ounce, with $20 premium for the local bullion trade, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023