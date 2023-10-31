UBL 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup commences today

LAHORE: The 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, sponsored by United Bank Limited (UBL), is set to commence today here at the Lahore Polo Club.

Lahore Polo Club President, Azam Hayat Noon said here Monday that foreign players are participating in this eight-goal tournament. The eight teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A showcases the teams of Master Paints, DS Polo/Sheikhoo, Newage Cables/Master Paints, and FG/Din Polo. Meanwhile, Pool B includes teams representing Diamond Paints, Pebble Breaker, Rijas Polo, and Remounts.

Noon highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "General Shah Rafi Alam was a former president of Lahore Polo Club and one of the finest polo players. To honor his memory, Lahore Polo Club organizes this event annually. We are especially thankful to UBL for their generous sponsorship."

The polo action kicks off on Tuesday with the first match scheduled between Master Paints and DS/Sheikhoo at 2:30 PM, followed by the second match between Newage Cables/Master Paints and FG/Din Polo at 3:00 PM. The excitement continues on Wednesday with a match between Diamond Paints and Pebble Breaker at 2:30 PM, while Rijas Polo takes on Remounts at 3:30 PM. The climax of the tournament will unfold during the main final set for Sunday afternoon, on November 5.

