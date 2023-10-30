BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain working for humanitarian pause in Gaza, foreign minister says

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 03:27pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ABU DHABI: Britain is trying to arrange a temporary cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip so that more humanitarian aid can be delivered to the besieged Palestinians, its foreign secretary said on Monday.

Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the densely populated Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by the Hamas group on Oct. 7.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that humanitarian aid was trickling into Gaza but the volume needed to be increased significantly.

“We’re working extensively with the Egyptians, with the Israelis, and others to try and have a humanitarian pause, temporary pause so that we can get that humanitarian aid to the people that need it,” Cleverly told Reuters at the British Ambassador’s residence in Abu Dhabi.

However, he stopped short of calling for a full ceasefire in the conflict.

Israel has so far rejected international calls, including by the United Nations, for a humanitarian pause to its bombardment of Gaza that has displaced one million people and killed more than 8,000, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel pounds Gaza’s north as it steps up ground assault

Israel took action after Hamas group mounted a cross-border assault on Oct. 7. Israeli authorities say the Hamas killed some 1,400 people and took at least 239 hostages.

Cleverly is due to meet with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan later on Monday.

UNITED NATIONS United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Gaza Strip British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Hamas group Palestinian health authorities

Comments

1000 characters

Britain working for humanitarian pause in Gaza, foreign minister says

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Inter-bank: rupee sustains sixth successive loss against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws: FO

Air Link, Xiaomi partner for production of Xiaomi Smart TVs

Army officers, judges ‘fully liable’ under NAB laws: SC judge

Section 7E: Sindh High Court grants stay for TY2023 subject to 50% payment

Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown as lower demand persists

Lucky Cement to invest Rs4bn in Lucky Core Ventures and National Resources Limited

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Habib Metropolitan Bank

Read more stories