BAFL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
BIPL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.35%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.39%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
DFML 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.5%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
FFL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.75%)
HBL 94.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.71%)
HUBC 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.34%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
MLCF 35.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 100.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.06%)
PAEL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.7%)
PIBTL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.15%)
PRL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.26%)
SNGP 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.98%)
SSGC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.69%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
TRG 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.42%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,210 Increased By 43.7 (0.85%)
BR30 18,136 Increased By 132.8 (0.74%)
KSE100 51,359 Increased By 415.4 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,626 Increased By 128.4 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JPMorgan strategists advise opening a short in European banks, upgrade healthcare

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 01:01pm

LONDON: Strategists at JPMorgan have advised opening a ‘short’ position in European banks, and moved the sector from ‘neutral’ to ‘underweight’, they said in a note published on Monday.

“If the bond yields are in the process of peaking this quarter, as we suspect … then Banks could start to struggle,” JPM strategists, led by Mislav Matejka, said.

European banking shares have been some of the best performing in Europe in 2023, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index rising almost 8% year-to-date versus a 1% for the broader STOXX 600.

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

JPM “used the funds” to upgrade the healthcare sector from ‘neutral’ to ‘overweight’, saying the sector could benefit from “higher US dollar exposure, low beta and the long duration angle”.

The STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare Index is down around 0.4% year-to-date having touched its lowest level in seven months on Friday.

JPMorgan

Comments

1000 characters

JPMorgan strategists advise opening a short in European banks, upgrade healthcare

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Remittance inflows likely to recover

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Bank of Punjab considers wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil declines 1% ahead of US, China data

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Read more stories