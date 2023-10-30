Pakistan Print 2023-10-30
Seven killed in accidents
LAHORE: Seven people were killed in two separate shooting incidents in Lahore. A young man was killed in a minor...
LAHORE: Seven people were killed in two separate shooting incidents in Lahore.
A young man was killed in a minor verbal dispute in the Kahana area of Lahore.
The victim Jahan Abdullah was returning from a birthday party with his friend Sibtain when they got into an argument. Sibtain then opened fire on Abdullah, killing him on the spot.
Comments