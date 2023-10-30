FESCO chief says will turn Madina Town into a ‘model’ Sub-Division

FAISALABAD: Chairman FESCO WAPDA Malik Tehseen Awan announced to make Madina Town Sub-Division a Model Sub-Division and to establish a State-of-the-Art Complaint Center in it and said that complaints of consumers should be redressed on an immediate and priority basis and uninterrupted supply of electricity to them.

He said there should be no delay in providing all kinds of services. There should not be any complaints related to electricity of the consumers pending. Strict departmental action will be taken against the negligent and lax employees.

Chairman FESCO said on the occasion of a surprise visit to Abdullahpur division. General Manager (Operation) FESCO Rana Muhammad Ayub was also with him on this occasion. He said that the Madina Town sub division will be made a model sub division of FESCO and a complaint center equipped with all modern facilities will also be established in it. This will resolve customer complaints in a better and faster manner. There will be reductions in consumer’s complaints and further improvements in FESCO services will also increase customer confidence.

Chairman FESCO held a meeting with FESCO officers regarding the ongoing special campaign against power theft and recovery and issued instructions to them. He said that no concession will be made to the defaulters of FESCO and FESCO defaulters are a big obstacle in the recovery of the department against whom a vigorous campaign is being conducted. Strict departmental and legal action is being taken. He directed the field staff to ensure that permanent defaulters of FESCO whose meters have been disconnected due to non-payment do not use electricity from neighbors or any other source.

Chairman FESCO added that strict crackdown is also going on against electricity thieves and FESCO teams are indiscriminately checking the connections of consumers and the meters and other installations of domestic, agricultural, industrial and commercial consumers involved in electricity theft. They are being removed from the site and cases are being registered for legal action against them along with heavy fines.

Chairman FESCO visited the Complaint Center and reviewed the facilities provided for the convenience of the customers. He checked the complaints register and verified the complaints of the customers and the measures taken for their redressal and also questioned the staff there. Meanwhile, Super-intending Engineer First Circle Faisal Shafi Rana and XEN Abdullahpur Division Awais Rasheed gave a briefing regarding the theft and recovery campaign and said that the recovery is 101% while actions are also being taken against electricity thieves on a daily basis.

