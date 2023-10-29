BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2023-10-29

Pakistan fined for slow over rate in South Africa defeat

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2023 03:25am

CHENNAI: Pakistan were fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in their World Cup clash in Chennai, the International Cricket Council said Saturday. Pakistan narrowly lost by one wicket on Friday, their fourth straight defeat after two wins in six matches.

“The ICC match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the Pakistan team was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” the ICC said in a release.

As per the ICC code, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over short. Pakistan next face Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday.

South Africa Icc World Cup 2023 PAKvSA

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan fined for slow over rate in South Africa defeat

Caretaker govt, COAS striving to attract investment: President

Recovery plan ready for sustainable growth: Shamshad

No sell-off will be allowed in the name of IMF terms: PPP

Transfer of DC, IGP: Establishment Division still defying ECP’s orders

AAC seeks govt’s help to resolve issues related to FKPCL

Delimitation: ECP will begin hearing objections from Nov 1

Hundreds of thousands rally in global cities

Israel says war has ‘entered new phase’

559 major cases of CCP pending in courts: Stay orders may be driving up prices of commodities?

Verdict on NAO amendments: SC bench to hear ICA

Read more stories