Oct 29, 2023
Remand of Elahi extended

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2023 03:25am

LAHORE: A city court on Saturday extended the physical remand of PTI president and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the next two days in an illegal appointments case.

Earlier, the Anti Corruption Establishment [ACE] Lahore produced Pervez Elahi before the court and sought his physical remand in the Punjab Assembly appointments case.

The court allowed the ACE plea and extended Pervez Ealhi’s remand for two more days.

Meanwhile, a district and sessions court discharged Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in a case of enhancing the crushing capacity of sugar mills.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had registered a case against Pervez Elahi alleging that he had illegally increased the crushing capacity of Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mills.

