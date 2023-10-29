PPP’s narrative a right political thinking: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The sub-political committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee on Saturday discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and various aspects of the party political strategy threadbare, besides giving finishing touch to a strategy to hold contacts with various political parties to be started next week.

The committee especially reviewed various statements of political parties’ leadership, especially PPP pertaining to the level playing field and PTI’s participation in the election process. They were of the view that the statement of a responsible PPP leader that the elections without the participation of the PTI would not be acceptable reflected right political thinking.

It termed the demand from the country’s different political parties to provide equal opportunities to all political parties for free, fair, impartial and transparent elections was a positive trend. They said that PTI was the country’s largest and most popular political force in all federal units; therefore any attempt to exclude any political party including PTI from the election process artificially and unnaturally through any unconstitutional.

