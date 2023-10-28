BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India asks utilities to import 6% of their coal until March

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2023 12:44pm

NEW DELHI: India has asked utilities to import 6% of their coal requirement until March, due to rising power demand and inadequate supply of domestic coal, the power ministry said.

Worries have mounted over shrinking coal stocks at power plants, where inventories fell the fastest in two years during the first half of October.

In a letter dated Wednesday and seen by Reuters on Saturday, the ministry asked the companies to blend the imported coal with domestic coal to maintain stocks amid higher consumption.

“The Gencos (utilities) may continuously review their stock position and opt for blending as per the requirements if the shortfall in domestic coal supply is more than 6%,” the letter said.

coal coal prices

Comments

1000 characters

India asks utilities to import 6% of their coal until March

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

Ultimate beneficial ownership: Requirements more stringent in income tax law than corporate one: expert

TMA concerned at ‘exorbitant’ hike in gas tariffs

High taxes hampering auto industry’s growth: PAAPAM chief

Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Read more stories