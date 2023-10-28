NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

ISLAMABAD: National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has urged Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to expedite process to establish their own Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) Agencies to contribute in efforts to conserve energy.

Managing Director, NEECA, Dr Sardar Mohazzam in separate letters to Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has stated that the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority was established under the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation (NEEC) Act 2016 to undertake Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) measures across Pakistan to help steer the country towards energy security and sustainability.

NEEC Act 2016 also provides for and empowers provincial designated agencies to implement demand side management in their respective provincial domain.

NEECA again transferred to Power Division

The Board of Directors of NEECA in its 4th meeting held on July 26, 2021 granted concurrence for the establishment of provincial designated agencies in accordance with Clause 4 (3) read with section 2(viii) of the NEEC Act, 2016.

He further stated that in Sindh a dedicated agency by the name of Sindh Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (SEECA) was notified on August 25, 2022 by the Sindh Cabinet in accordance with Clause 14 of the NEEC Act 2016 which provides for provincial governments (s) to make rules for implementing the provisions of the said Act.

Similarly, in Balochistan, a summary for the establishment of Balochistan Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (BEECA) has recently been approved by the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

In letter to Chief Secretary Punjab, Managing Director NEECA, has stated that PEECA has not yet attained the status of designated agency as per the provisions of the NEEC Act, 2016, which is worrying in the light of the fact that Punjab is the most energy intensive province in the country and therefore holds the most potential in terms of energy savings.

According to MD, NEECA has requested Chief Secretary Punjab to expedite the process for PEECA’s transition into a designated agency as it has been on the forefront for energy efficiency and conservation.

In his letter to Chief Secretary, KPK, he stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (KPEECA) has not been established yet as per the provisions of the NEEC Act 2016. Therefore, the process should be initiated to align EE&C initiative at the national and provincial level.

