Pakistan calls for implementing UN resolutions on Kashmir

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called upon the international community and the global concerned organisations to act towards implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future.

The call was made on the international community, as the government and people of Pakistan and the Kashmiri people observed the 76th anniversary of the Indian troops’ landing in Jammu and Kashmir as a “Black Day” on Friday.

The president, the caretaker Prime minister and the caretaker foreign minister, in their special messages on the occasion, have reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmir cause.

They have also underscored the need to reverse India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, which have triggered a process aimed at changing the demographic structure and political landscape of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani addressed letters to the president UN General Assembly, the president UN Security Council, the UN secretary general, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the OIC secretary general to apprise them of the latest situation in IIOJK.

In these letters, the foreign minister has called for the implementation of the relevant resolutions of UN Security Council to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future.

