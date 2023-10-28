BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-28

Atrocities in IIOJK: World community urged to make India accountable

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urged the international community to hold India accountable for its atrocities and human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president in his message, on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, said the world community and the media should highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

The president said peace and stability in South Asia depend on the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

He said India should understand that it cannot suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris through the use of force.

The president said Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiri brothers and sisters until the final resolution of the dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

However, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar =urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its excesses in the occupied Kashmir.

In his message on the day, he said an intensified campaign to “Indianise” Kashmir and transform Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land has been in full swing since 5 August 2019.

Indian Occupation has taken a number of steps to realise these nefarious designs, including gerrymandering of the electoral constituencies, addition of non-Kashmiris to voter rolls, issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders, and introduction of new laws on ownership of land and property.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

India Kashmir IIOJK President Dr Arif Alvi World community Kashmir Black Day Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Atrocities in IIOJK: World community urged to make India accountable

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

Ultimate beneficial ownership: Requirements more stringent in income tax law than corporate one: expert

TMA concerned at ‘exorbitant’ hike in gas tariffs

High taxes hampering auto industry’s growth: PAAPAM chief

Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Read more stories