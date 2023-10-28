Atrocities in IIOJK: World community urged to make India accountable

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urged the international community to hold India accountable for its atrocities and human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president in his message, on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, said the world community and the media should highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

The president said peace and stability in South Asia depend on the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

He said India should understand that it cannot suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris through the use of force.

The president said Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiri brothers and sisters until the final resolution of the dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

However, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar =urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its excesses in the occupied Kashmir.

In his message on the day, he said an intensified campaign to “Indianise” Kashmir and transform Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land has been in full swing since 5 August 2019.

Indian Occupation has taken a number of steps to realise these nefarious designs, including gerrymandering of the electoral constituencies, addition of non-Kashmiris to voter rolls, issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders, and introduction of new laws on ownership of land and property.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023