TikTok removes 14.1m videos in 3 months in Pakistan

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: TikTok, the destination for short videos, has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the second quarter of 2023 (April-June 2023), that indicated the removal of 14.1 million videos from Pakistan in the three months.

According to the report, this removal rate is furthering its dedication to combat misinformation and creating a safe and inclusive space. The report underscores TikTok’s ongoing commitment to earning trust through accountability and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for its community.

In Q2 2023, TikTok globally removed a total of 106,476,032 videos, constituting approximately 0.7% of all videos uploaded to the platform during that period. Out of these, 66,440,775 videos were removed through automated systems, and a notable 6,750,002 videos were subsequently restored after manual review.

Of particular importance in the report is Pakistan, where 14,141,581 videos were removed for violating Community Guidelines during the same period. This constitutes a substantial portion, around 13.3%, of all videos removed globally in Q2 2023.

Impressively, TikTok’s proactive measures were highly effective in Pakistan, with 83.6% of violative videos removed before anyone had the chance to view them.

Furthermore, a 92.5% of these videos were taken down within a day of being posted, highlighting TikTok's swift response to content violations in the country. The overall proactive removal rate for Pakistan in Q2 2023 stood at an impressive 98.6%.

Additionally, TikTok globally removed 18,823,040 accounts suspected of belonging to users under the age of 13, demonstrating the platform’s commitment to safeguarding young users.

TikTok’s dedication to transparency and safety is evident through its efforts and results outlined in this report, ensuring a secure and welcoming environment for its growing community.

