BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-28

Deporting 1.3m illegal immigrants: Decision to be implemented: Minister

APP Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Friday said that the state would implement its decision to deport 1.3 million illegal immigrants with full force and no one would be allowed to enter Pakistan without valid visa.

Addressing a press conference, he said that action would be taken against those who had rented out their properties and provided shelter to illegal immigrants.

Jan Achakzai ruled out the news to review the decision taken for the repatriation of undocumented immigrants and said that after the deadline, all relevant institutions will work to deport the unregistered immigrants. He said that a control center would be established, in which officials of institutions concerns would be present.

The government will set up detention centers in Haji Camp Quetta, Chaman and Pishin to accommodate foreign nationals residing in the country without identity documents before deportation to their respective countries, he said and added that the illegal immigrants would be kept at these centres with respect and provided with meals and medical facilities.

He said a part from Chaman crossing points is being opened in Killa Saifullah and Chagai to report illegal immigrants to Afghanistan.

He warned the local people to vacate their properties from illegal foreigners and action will be taken against the owner of the house in which illegal occupants were found.

Jan Achakzai said that the Balochistan government would ensure security to the convoys of illegal foreigners coming from Sindh, Punjab to deport via Chaman border. The minister said Saturday is fixed for illegal foreigners coming from Punjab while Monday, Wednesday, Friday has been fixed for those coming from Sindh.

He said some political elements are unsuccessfully trying to make the repatriation of illegal immigrants an issue for their political gains. He added that every state had the right to take action against illegal immigrants.

Balochistan government Chaman border foreign nationals Illegal immigrants Jan Achakzai

Comments

1000 characters

Deporting 1.3m illegal immigrants: Decision to be implemented: Minister

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

Ultimate beneficial ownership: Requirements more stringent in income tax law than corporate one: expert

TMA concerned at ‘exorbitant’ hike in gas tariffs

High taxes hampering auto industry’s growth: PAAPAM chief

Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Read more stories