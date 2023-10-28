BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Oct 28, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-10-28

Bilawal, Zardari saddened over Li’s demise

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow and regret over the passing of the ex-premier of the People’s Republic of China, Li Keqiang.

PPP Chairman and former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the news of the demise of the former Chinese prime minister, Li Keqiang.

He in a condolence message said that Premier Li Keqiang gave great importance to the strengthening of bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan and China. He said it was the collective vision of the Pakistani and Chinese leaderships during the 2008-2013 PPP government under the guidance of President Zardari that led to the realisation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Premier Li Keqiang will be remembered by the Pakistani people as a great friend of Pakistan, Chairman Bilawal said.

He extended condolences to the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and people.

Zardari fondly recalled that on the late PM’s first visit to Pakistan in 2013, he was presented with the Nishan-e-Pakistan by him as a token of the all-weather friendship between the two countries.

Li Keqiang chose Pakistan for his first trip abroad after assuming office as the Chinese Premier to highlight the importance of Pakistan-China ties. This was at a time when the CPEC, an initiative by President Zardari was budding into a full-fledged manifestation of the historic bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Zardari extended condolences to the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and people.

