BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 slips as traders assess NatWest’s gloomy forecast

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2023 01:32pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as NatWest Group’s annual profit downgrade weighed on the banking index, although strong performances in commodity-linked stocks capped further downside.

The commodity-focused FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 0712 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat.

Shares of NatWest slumped 17% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after the lender downgraded its full-year profit outlook, pinched by tighter competition for savers’ cash.

The broader banks index slipped 1.5% following the news of NatWest’s revised outlook.

FTSE 100 flat as Barclays drags, miners cap losses

Shares of heavyweight oil and gas advanced 1.5% as oil prices rose by $1 on reports that the U.S military struck Iranian targets in Syria raising concerns of escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict, that could impact supply.

Precious metal miners gained 2.4% on higher gold prices as the Middle East conflict kept investors drawn towards the safe-haven asset.

Shares of British Airways-owner IAG rose 1.2% after the company beat forecasts with strong third-quarter profit, underpinned by robust summer demand.

FTSE 100 index

