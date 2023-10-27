FTSE 100 slips as traders assess NatWest’s gloomy forecast

The UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as NatWest Group’s annual profit downgrade weighed on the banking index, although strong performances in commodity-linked stocks capped further downside.

The commodity-focused FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 0712 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat.

Shares of NatWest slumped 17% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after the lender downgraded its full-year profit outlook, pinched by tighter competition for savers’ cash.

The broader banks index slipped 1.5% following the news of NatWest’s revised outlook.

Shares of heavyweight oil and gas advanced 1.5% as oil prices rose by $1 on reports that the U.S military struck Iranian targets in Syria raising concerns of escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict, that could impact supply.

Precious metal miners gained 2.4% on higher gold prices as the Middle East conflict kept investors drawn towards the safe-haven asset.

Shares of British Airways-owner IAG rose 1.2% after the company beat forecasts with strong third-quarter profit, underpinned by robust summer demand.