IMF staff-level talks to start from Nov 2

Mushtaq Ghumman Published October 27, 2023 Updated October 27, 2023 08:48am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Finance (MoF) has finalised its directions on negotiations related to the on-going IMF programme with instructions to Secretaries and the deputed focal persons to remain available in Islamabad till the finalisation of the Staff Level Agreement (SLA), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan in the first week (November 2, 2023) and in this regard, a high-level meeting under the chair of Finance Secretary was held to finalise strategy for talks and future line of actions.

The agenda of the meeting was to “undertake review of quantitative performance criteria, indicative targets, structural benchmarks and other actions relevant to your Ministry/Divi-sion/Organization/Entity communicated in a letter July 19, 2023 and September 28, 2023.”

IMF team to visit country on Nov 2

The sources said, all concerned Secretaries or Heads of Organisations/Entities attended the meeting as Finance Ministry had made it clear that in case the Secretary or Head of the Organisation/Entity, due to direction of any higher authority, is unable to attend the above or subsequent IMF negotiation meetings, then an officer not below the level of Additional Secretary (BS-21) may be designated in writing to represent the Ministry/Divi-sion/Organization/Entity.

Finance Division also asked all the top brass of Ministries that the designated officer should be well conversant with the position of the Ministry/Division/Organization/Entity on the issues to be discussed and should have full mandate to take decision on behalf of the Ministry/Divi-sion/Organisation/Entity.

“The meeting was meant to develop a common understanding on the direction of the negotiations related to the on-going IMF programme,” the sources said, adding that Secretaries have been asked in case top officials intend to be on an outstation visit, then they are required to get approval of the caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

