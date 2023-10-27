US envoy meets PM

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Thursday held a meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to discuss the safe and efficient processing of Afghan citizens eligible for resettlement to the United States among other issues.

According to a statement of the US Mission’s Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley: “US Ambassador Donald Blome met Thursday with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar to discuss a broad range of critical bilateral issues, including the safe and efficient processing of Afghan citizens eligible for resettlement to the United States, upcoming national elections, and regional issues.”

Pakistan urged not to deport Afghan US visa, refugee applicants

The meeting was held in the backdrop of Pakistan’s November 1, 2023 deadline for illegal immigrants in the country to leave or face deportation.

These also include some Afghan nationals who collaborated with the US and its allies prior to Taliban interim government and the US administration has declared them eligible to be resettled in the US.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023