Reference against Murad, others: AC seeks arguments from defence, prosecution

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, sought arguments from defence and prosecution as to whether the Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC-I and SNPC-II) reference against former chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others would proceed further or not.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing the case sought argument from the prosecution and defence on November 28.

At the start of the hearing, Saad Hashmi, lawyer of Shah told the court that this case was transferred to anti-corruption court Sindh. The accused, Shah, and other accused appeared before the court.

He also informed the court that the Supreme Court’s decision in which the apex court struck down amendments made to the accountability law had been challenged by the government.

The judge said that first mark the attendance of the accused and notice will be issued to those accused who have not appeared.

