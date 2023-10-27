BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Afghan refugees: First special flight departs for UK

INP Published 27 Oct, 2023 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: The first chartered flight departed from Islamabad International Airport to the United Kingdom (UK) to relocate about 200 Afghan refugees.

Around 3,000 Afghans, many of whom worked for the British army, were evacuated to be provided residence in the UK following the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021.

The decision was reached during a meeting between a delegation from the British High Commission and top officials of the Civil Aviation Authority in Karachi.

Both sides agreed to operate 12 flights starting from the next week until the end of December to transport a certain number of Afghan refugees to the UK.

According to sources, each chartered flight, which will operate once a week, would take around 200 Afghans to the UK.

It’s important to note that Pakistan has set a November 1 deadline for all legal immigrants to exit the country.

Hamid khan hameedi Oct 27, 2023 09:52am
Plz hlp me i am from Afghanistan
Medina Oct 27, 2023 07:09pm
Greetings and regards to the esteemed American Embassy I am Medina, the son of Fazal Bari, Mr. Ambassador, my brother Subhan worked as a policeman in the former government of Afghanistan, when the Taliban came, my brother was arrested and then killed. Now the responsibility of the whole family is on me, I am faced with many economic and security problems. And we were threatened several times by the enemy and I am very sick. So, I request you to help me with the transfer of my family to America, this will be a great help to me, my sick lady and my children who are in great danger of death. Mr. Ambassador, we extended a helping hand to you with great desire. I am sending the documents of my late brother with a requested
