ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan optimistic about performance, prospects

LAHORE: With their backs against the wall, Pakistan eager to roar back into the competition when they play South Africa in their sixth match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at Chennai on Friday (today).

The team had a terrific start to their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, but since have faced three consecutive defeats.

Resilience and ability to turn the most adverse situations in their favour are the traits that define this Pakistan side. They pulled off an epic turnaround in Australia last year to play the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and scripted a fairy-tale by winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England despite starting the campaign on the wrong foot.

Mickey Arthur, the team director, is hopeful that Pakistan’s campaign will take another such turn on Friday. “We said in the change room the other night that we have got six matches to win the World Cup,” Arthur said, adding: “We have to get on a streak and win six in a row. We know that as a unit, we know that as a team, we have to make sure we get our strategy 100%. We have to make sure that we get our execution 100% and if we do that, there is no reason why we cannot (win the World Cup).”

Arthur said, “I don’t think our skills have been where they’ve needed to be in those last three games, but these players have got the skills. It is up to us as coaches to make sure that we get them firing come Friday by giving them the confidence and the belief that they can turn this around.”

“We have not put a game together yet. We have not played the complete game. It is up to us to delve, to dig, to give advice, to give information and to give the belief that we can put that perfect game together because we know our perfect game is good enough. Our perfect game is good enough to beat anybody. We have to find it because there is a massive ambition within the playing group. The boys are trying out hard in the practice and I cannot fault their effort. I cannot fault attitude. What I can fault is the execution of skills under pressure, and that’s something that we continually work on at practice,” Arthur said.

He also acknowledged that South Africans are in good form entering the competition with four solid wins in five matches. “If we do our basics and disciplines right, our skills will come out and we can beat anybody,” he added.

Moreover, the PCB acknowledges the emotions and sentiments of cricket fans following the three consecutive defeats faced by the national team in the ICC World Cup 2023.

In this challenging environment, the board administration hopes that the cricketing fraternity and fans will continue to support Captain Babar Azam and the entire Pakistan cricket team.

The national team still has four crucial matches remaining in the round-robin stage, and the PCB is optimistic that the team will regroup, overcome the setbacks and perform positively and effectively in the upcoming fixtures.

Addressing the media scrutiny directed at Captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board’s stance, echoing that of former cricketers, is that successes and defeats are part of the game. Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Looking ahead, the PCB will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team’s performances in the World Cup. At present, the PCB encourages fans, former players and stakeholders to rally behind the team as they strive to make a triumphant comeback in the mega-event.

It may be noted that PCB Chairman Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, had already met with former Test cricketers Aaqib Javed, Mohammad Yousuf and Inzamam-ul-Haq (chief selector) to seek advice in the player development process. In the near future, he is also looking to engage with other former players, which may include Umar Gul, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq, to seek their opinion over the development process of the current players.

