Oct 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-27

Punjab govt to present budget for next 4-month on 30th

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2023 05:16am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government is going to unveil the budget for the next four months (November to February) of current fiscal year on Monday (October 30), it has been learnt.

The Punjab Finance Department is giving final touches to budget for next four months and hopefully it will be finalized by Sunday.

The sources claimed that the budget for non-developmental expenditures for next four months will be around Rs725 billion.

It may be added that the caretaker Punjab government had earlier presented Rs1719.3 billion budget for first four months of financial year 2023-24 as per its mandate under Article 126 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which says that the caretaker government may be authorised expenditures for a period not exceeding four months.

The total outlay of the budget for four months was Rs1719.3 billion wherein it was estimated that Punjab would receive Rs881 billion tax receipts from federal government and its own contribution would be Rs194 billion, while no new tax was imposed for the above mentioned period of current financial year. Education and Health sectors were given Rs195.1 billion and Rs183.7 billion, respectively for four months.

Punjab Finance Department Constitution of Pakistan caretaker Punjab government

