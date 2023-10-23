BAFL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.65%)
Oct 23, 2023
World

Fifteen killed, over 100 injured in Bangladesh train crash

AFP Published October 23, 2023 Updated October 23, 2023 06:00pm
DHAKA: At least 15 people have been killed and 100 others injured in Bangladesh after two trains collided on Monday, with officials saying they fear the death toll will rise.

The crash in the eastern city of Bhairab saw a freight train smash into a passenger train travelling in the opposite direction, derailing two passenger carriages, officials said.

“We have recovered 15 bodies, many are injured,” Sadiqur Rahman, a government administrator in Bhairab told AFP, which lies around 60 kilometres (38 miles) northeast of the capital Dhaka.

Trains resume service 51 hours after deadly India crash

“The death toll will rise,” Rahman said, with rescuers reporting they could still see bodies crushed and trapped under overturned coaches.

At least 100 people were injured, he added.

The accident, which took place at around 4:00 pm (1000 GMT), occurred when one train entered the same line as the other, Rahman said.

Train accidents are common in Bangladesh and are often caused by poor signalling, negligence, old tracks or other rundown infrastructure.

Bangladesh train crash

