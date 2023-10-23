QatarEnergy, Italy’s Eni sign 27-year LNG supply deal

DUBAI: State-owned QatarEnergy said on Monday it would supply Italy’s Eni with gas for 27 years, following similar deals this month with the Netherlands’ Shell and France’s TotalEnergies.

Affiliates of QatarEnergy and Eni signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement for 1 million tons per year (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar’s North Field expansion project.

From 2026, LNG will be delivered to FSRU Italia, a floating storage and regasification unit in Tuscany’s port of Piombino.

Eni has a 3.125% stake in the North Field East expansion that, with the North Field South expansion, will lift Qatar’s liquefaction capacity to 126 mtpa by 2027 from 77 mtpa.