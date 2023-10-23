BAFL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.95%)
BIPL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.17%)
FCCL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
GGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
HBL 99.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
HUBC 97.70 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.95%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
OGDC 101.85 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.22%)
PAEL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.86%)
PIOC 102.20 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.21%)
PPL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.78%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 54.35 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.96%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.53%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 5,221 Increased By 61.2 (1.19%)
BR30 18,498 Increased By 301.3 (1.66%)
KSE100 51,257 Increased By 525.4 (1.04%)
KSE30 17,665 Increased By 205.9 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies, stocks slip as Middle East worries dampen sentiment

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2023 10:33am

The Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah led declines among Asian currencies on Monday, as fears that Israel’s war on Hamas could spread and the prospect of higher-for-longer US interest rates kept investors away from riskier assets.

US 10-year Treasury yields crept to within a whisker of 5.0%, pushing borrowing costs up across the globe and testing equity valuations.

The rupiah fell 0.5% and was still at its lowest level since April, 2020 whereas the ringgit dragged 0.3%.

Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were up 7 basis points at 7.235%.

Stock markets in both the countries dropped as well, with shares in Malaysia and Indonesia down 0.1% and 1.5% respectively.

Oil prices eased more than $1 on Monday but are still up 10% over 10 days largely due to worries of a wider confrontation in the oil-rich Middle East.

Rising oil prices is a headache for Asian oil importers, like South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

The Indonesian central bank unexpectedly raised rates last week to contain the decline in the rupiah with economists eyeing further policy tightening if the currency continues to weaken.

Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX lower on extended dollar strength

Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note: “Bank Indonesia has shown an increased sensitivity to FX developments and will likely stem the pace of depreciation through their multiple intervention tools.”

Malaysia’s economy grew 3.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics department said in a preliminary estimate on Friday.

“The ringgit is weighed down by expectations of higher-for-longer Fed rates, demand for safe-haven USD assets and lingering concerns over contagion risks from China’s property sector,” said analysts at United Overseas Bank.

The dollar index, measuring the greenback’s value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 106.3.

Asian stocks extended losses. Share markets in China and Philippines fell 1% and 0.7% respectively.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

Malaysian ringgit

Comments

1000 characters

Asian currencies, stocks slip as Middle East worries dampen sentiment

From Libor to SOFR: DFIs anxiously waiting for transition

Intra-day update: bulls rule as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

China’s Afghanistan affairs envoy meets Pakistan foreign secretary in Beijing

Oil eases as aid convoys arrive in embattled Gaza Strip

PIA suspends its operations?

Immovable properties in the UAE, UK: Rental income of resident Pakistanis taxable in country: expert

Pak-Iranian border can be turned into ‘economic border’: envoy

ATT: traders demand review of ban on 14 items

FTO summons FBR officials for ignoring tax-related queries

Read more stories